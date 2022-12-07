Corangamite police backed by specialised officers are pleased with the outcome of heavy vehicle focused Operation Optimus conducted at Terang on Wednesday.
Uniform officers from Terang, Camperdown, the Warrnambool highway patrol unit and the national heavy vehicle regulator conducted checks on heavy vehicles travelling through Terang on Wednesday morning.
About 90 trucks and 20 vehicles were intercepted, with members checking driver's work diaries, vehicle roadworthiness and conducting drug and alcohol tests.
A spokeswoman said just two major defects and three penalty notices were issued.
"Four formal warnings were given regarding fatigue, work diary and load restraint offences," she said.
"Multiple drivers were educated around work diaries requirements and load/mass restrictions.
"Disappointingly one driver tested positive to an illicit substance and will be summoned to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court."
The spokeswoman said one driver was also arrested on a warrant of apprehension after failing to appear at court.
Overall it was a pleasing result," she said.
"Please continue to drive to the conditions and stay safe on the roads, especially leading up to the festive season."
