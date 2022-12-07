The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Corangamite police lead heavy vehicle operation, drivers educated about responsibilities

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:40am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were delighted with the outcome of a heavy vehicle operation conducted at Terang on Wednesday.

Corangamite police backed by specialised officers are pleased with the outcome of heavy vehicle focused Operation Optimus conducted at Terang on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.