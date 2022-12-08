The new owners of a controversial 30-hectare block of land surrounding a historic Port Fairy homestead have applied to split the block into three lifestyle-sized lots, which could each have a dwelling built on them.
The sale of the farmland surrounding the heritage-listed Woodbine sank into controversy in January 2022 after the owner of the house, Paul Bridgeford, unfurled a three-metre-tall banner reading "Save Heritage Land", saying he was concerned about the land falling into the hands of developers.
Falk and Co real estate agent Gary Attrill, who managed the sale, said at the time the banner was misleading and suggested Mr Bridgeford was interested in buying the land himself.
Mr Bridgeford denied wanting to buy the land and said his main concern was to stop it being developed and "preserve the character of the surrounding area".
A group of three different buyers bought the block, and would each take one of the subdivided lots if the application was successful.
One of the three proposed lots entirely surrounds the Woodbine homestead and Mr Bridgeford appeared to have reached an understanding with the new owners that the lot would not be further developed.
The planning documents submitted to Moyne Shire Council state the lot in question, "Lot 3", "is not intended to be further developed and will be held in common ownership with the owner of the existing homestead site (Woodbine)".
Mr Bridgeford declined to explain the common ownership arrangement, but he said he was not one of the new owners of the land.
The two other proposed lots would be developed with a single dwelling and used for small-scale agriculture. Each of the three lots is just above the 10-hectare minimum for subdivisions in the Moyne Shire farming zone.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
