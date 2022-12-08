The Standard
Planning application submitted for block surrounding historic Port Fairy homestead Woodbine

By Ben Silvester
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:57pm, first published December 8 2022 - 12:30pm
A large banner saying "Save Heritage Land" hung on the historic Woodbine homestead in early 2022, apparently protesting fears the surrounding land would be developed. Picture by Anthony Brady

The new owners of a controversial 30-hectare block of land surrounding a historic Port Fairy homestead have applied to split the block into three lifestyle-sized lots, which could each have a dwelling built on them.

