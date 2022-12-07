The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Fletcher Jones' book giving tradition revived this Christmas at Warrnambool library

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:08am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Library officer Will Hewett and Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott at the Warrnambool library where they are seeking book donations for charity. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Christmas book giving was a Fletcher Jones tradition and it has been revived again this year at Warrnambool's new library.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.