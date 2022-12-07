Christmas book giving was a Fletcher Jones tradition and it has been revived again this year at Warrnambool's new library.
Taking the city back to a bygone era from many decades ago to the Fletcher Jones factory hey day, the Books for Christmas campaign officially got under way this week.
Inspired by the FJ tradition, the library is seeking gifts of brand new books that can be distributed to children in need this festive season.
Last year more than 650 books were donated by the community, the Fletcher Jones Family Foundation and Beyond the Bell.
They were distributed to local families through the council's Children and Family Services, Brophy Integrated Family Services, MPower Integrated Family Services, Orange Door, Gunditjmara Health and Bethany Community Support.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the community responded enthusiastically to the appeal last year and residents were encouraged to once again experience the joy of giving by donating a new book to be distributed to vulnerable children and families before Christmas.
"We all know that reading is vitally important in a child's development," Cr Arnott said.
"Through reading children enhance their language skills, expand their vocabularies, general knowledge and fire their imaginations.
"And perhaps most importantly, reading is fun."
New books suitable for children aged up to 18 years old should be delivered to the new library before December 20.
Gifts should be left unwrapped so that librarians can identify a suitable recipient. Used books cannot be accepted.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
