The Western District Playing Area fours championship finals were completed on Sunday with the men playing at Terang and the women at Mortlake.
The men's winners were the Port Fairy team of Paul Bentham, Terry Miller, Chris Fleming and Simon Cullinane with a four-shot margin over the runners-up - the combination team of David Wells, David McNicol, George Draffen and Arthur Finch.
The women's winners were the City Team of Kate Lloyd, Moira Cooknell, Julie Dosser and Pauline Burleigh with a two-shot margin over the runner-up the Warrnambool team of Lynne Moloney, Marita Dalton, Shelley Crimmin and Rachael Savery.
On Sunday, the first rounds of the singles championships will be conducted, with the men at Port Fairy and the women at Koroit. There is a big field of 39 men from across the playing area entered for the championship and 12 women vying for the title. Both events start at 9.15am with the second rounds scheduled for a 12.30pm start at each venue respectively.
Lawn Tennis held the grand finals of their singles club championships on Sunday. Karen Burgess overcame last year's winner Rose Alderman with a 25-shot to 12-shot result.
The men's championship was a very close tussle between Ian Prout and Barry Crispe being level at 24-all, before Ian managed to sit alongside the jack and maintain that position in what was to be the last end and accordingly became the eventual winner.
On the previous non-pennant Saturday, Lawn Tennis played against Macarthur for the David Yates Shield, which had been hanging in the display cabinet at Macarthur since the previous inter-club encounter prior to the COVID-19 lay-off.
Lawn Tennis managed to regain the shield due to having more shots-up at the day's end, despite Macarthur actually being the victors in the two games played.
Port Fairy Bowls Club was thrilled to welcome home and congratulate their victorious division men's fours championship team last Sunday whose composition was as reported at the start of this article.
Also club president Jack Smits presented three of the club's pennant teams with recently achieved "8" badges, having attained a maximum score of eight shots in an end in pennant games.
Jack remarked that "it was 10 times harder than achieving a hole in one in golf.
The next open fours tournament at Port Fairy will be on January 5, which will be the fourth occasion of the six-event tournament.
City Memorial Bowls Club is currently progressing through both its men's and women's pairs club championships respectively, albeit that some of the projected games have been delayed due to the incidence of COVID illnesses.
Midweek pennant has passed the halfway point of the season and the contenders for finals are starting to emerge.
In division one, Terang's victory over Timboon has kept it within reach and means the top-six remains in contention for finals.
Next week's biggest clash could be third-placed Lawn Tennis hosting second-placed Port Fairy.
Division two sees City Rubies clear on top but the next six sides are still battling for finals positions.
Crucial matches next week are Koroit (third) versus City Rubies (first) and Timboon (fourth) v Warrnambool Blue (second).
The biggest rink win for the week came in division three with City Opals' Sally Madden, Lorraine Cumming, Mark Moulden and Robert Cuzens recording a 31-shot victory.
Division one competition remains close with only City Red unbeaten. Strong wins by Koroit away over Mortlake and Warrnambool Blue at home over Timboon mean that seven sides are within 14 points from third to ninth on the ladder.
The next two rounds before the Christmas break will be in position to challenge for finals in the run home.
Predictions for this week are Dennington narrowly over Lawn Tennis at Pertobe Road, City Red under the roof over Dunkeld in the 2022 grand final rematch, Warrnambool Gold to defeat Warrnambool Blue in the Warrnambool derby, Timboon to bounce back at home against City Gold, Mortlake in a close one at Terang, and Port Fairy at home to defeat Koroit.
The biggest rink win last Saturday was by City Green's Len Mann, Bill Timms, Owen Burleigh and Pauline Burleigh with a 31-shot victory in their division two clash with Lawn Tennis.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.