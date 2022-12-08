The Standard

Bias on bowls: Western District Playing Area fours champions crowned

By Gerald Madden & George Draffen
December 8 2022 - 12:00pm
City Memorial bowler Moira Cooknell was part of its WDPA winning fours side. Picture by Chris Doheny

The Western District Playing Area fours championship finals were completed on Sunday with the men playing at Terang and the women at Mortlake.

