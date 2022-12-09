End of an era for Rossander portfolio of properties

One of the south-west's most renowned portfolios of farming properties has sold.
Rossander Properties Pty Ltd and Dundonnell Dairies has sold as 12 separate parcels of land.
The sale was through CBRE Real Estate, with the assistance of Alison Anderson, who has been running and managing the renowned Angus stud beef farm and Dundonnell Dairies for many years.
The portfolio included 954 hectares located north of Warrnambool, along with farming operations and two stunning homesteads that have been popular wedding venues in recent years.
Mrs Anderson said she had decided to retire from farming and running the Angus cattle stud, which consisted of up to 2000 head, along with up to 500 dairy cattle.
"I wish the purchasers all the best in the years to come. It is sad to let this large farming enterprise go after all the work that went into it to make it a success," Mrs Anderson said.
Mrs Anderson played a large role in establishing and running the business, along with her late husband Andrew and their daughter Helena.
CBRE agent Shane McIntyre said there had been great interest in the sale of the portfolio.
"The buyers, who are a mix of locals and from other parts of the state, respect the fact the assets are so close to Warrnambool," Mr McIntyre said.
CBRE agent Matt Childs said Dundonnell Dairies, which spanned 1309 hectares across two titles, had land banking and subdivision benefits.
In addition to that it boasts a mixed farming operation and has been used as a wedding venue. A 52-hectare parcel of land at Woodford has approval for a 37-lot subdivision.
The two jewels in the crown of the Rossander Pty Ltd properties were Staywood Park and Tullynagee, both which were popular wedding venues.
CBRE agent David Goodfellow said more than 60 expressions of interest were received for the Rossander Pty Ltd properties.
"The portfolio received an unprecedented level of interest," Mr Goodfellow said.
He said buyers ranged from neighbours wanting to expand their holdings to people wanting a lifestyle property close to Warrnambool.
Mrs Anderson said she and her late husband, who died in 2021, were passionate about the community they lived in.
The family donated 4.8 hectares of land on Caramut Road.
It was used to create Rossander Park, which includes the Brauerander athletics complex and Midfield Oval, 18 years ago.
Mrs Anderson said she would like to wish all the staff she worked with over the years all the best in their new endeavours.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
