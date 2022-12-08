A father's chance meeting with a Pokemon world champion is set to make his 12-year-old son's dreams come true.
It was happenstance which enabled Warrnambool resident James Watson to corral 2019 champion Henry Brand into attending a session at R.N.G Tabletop Gaming this Sunday.
Son Charles, who discovered the card game just five months ago, said he would challenge the former world number one.
"I'm very excited to meet Henry because I've never really encountered someone who's a world champion," he said.
"I'm very excited to play against him - I might lose, but it'll be fun."
Mr Watson, 45, encouraged people of all ages to attend after "catching the bug" himself.
"There was a trading card game shop in the city called Kraken, they're all about Pokemon and that's why I was there - I wanted to buy a few cards for Charles," he said.
"Henry was there and I introduced myself saying I'd come from Warrnambool that day and he said his dad was from here. So I invited him down.
"At my age I feel like a bit of an outlier, so I was very interested in getting Henry's dad out and playing too on the day.
"It's really a game for all ages, the cards are very colourful and there's some really odd names and people might think it's a kid's game, but it's not. There's so many elements to it."
Mr Brand will be at the store from 11am onwards.
Weekly Pokemon nights are held at the store each Wednesday.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
