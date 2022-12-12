WARRNAMBOOL charity The Leila Rose Foundation is assisting countless families impacted by childhood cancer, this year hitting the $1 million mark in fundraising.
Tracy and Andrew Chow set up the charity 11 years ago in honour of their daughter, Leila Rose, who died aged 20 months from a rare cancer.
Mrs Chow said it was amazing to raise this amount as the charity mostly relied on donations, with some grants also contributing to their efforts.
"When we first established the foundation we never thought a small charity in Warrnambool could achieve so much. I'm still in shock," Mrs Chow said.
The foundation has assisted 260 families across Australia including seven from the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
