Warrnambool Athletics Club is looking to do all it can to honour the memory of the late Clinton Hall this summer.
President Karen Anderson says the club has committed to donating 50 per cent of proceeds from the Flaggy 5 summer series events towards the Clinton Hall Foundation as a way to honour a man who "contributed so much to the local sporting community".
When he was running with the club he was always up there with the winners.- Karen Anderson
The 43-year-old died suddenly in July this year and was an avid runner and champion premiership footballer across the south-west region.
"Clinton was a major part of the club," she told The Standard.
"When he was running with the club he was always up there with the winners and wanted to give back his family and the members of the club.
"We normally donate money to a charity each Flaggy 5 anyway, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for us as a club to do it for Clinton this time."
MORE SPORT:
The Flaggy 5 summer events, held by the Warrnambool Athletics Club, will be run every Wednesday in January.
The events are held from Flagstaff Hill and involve both 5km and 2.5km fun runs or walks.
Entry is $5 for an individual or $10 for a family.
"We've added the 2.5km this year to get more people, more kids involved and people who don't normally run," Anderson said.
"There's lots of little kids who can do it so it'll be great to see them out there giving it a go.
"Hopefully we can bring in some more numbers again this year."
Anderson urged anyone wanting to pay tribute to Hall to take part in Sunday's inaugural Hally's Run, which will start at 10am behind the kiosk at Lake Pertobe in Warrnambool.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.