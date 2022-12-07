Man speaking to woman at pub sparks frightening incident

Two Hamilton district men who got involved in a frightening incident after one of them talked to a woman at a pub have now been fined $2400.
Kingi Rika pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court to unlawful assault and affray and his friend Quinn Rodgers to affray.
Police said that in June last year Rika had been at a Hamilton hotel drinking when he talked to a woman, went home and received threatening messages, including death threats.
Two men then came around to Rika's address for a fight.
Rika went to the driver's side of a vehicle and launched punches into the vehicle.
Rodgers tried to open a locked door and admitted he wanted to drag someone out of the vehicle to assault them.
Rika suffered a number of injuries, notably a significant stab wound to a forearm.
A terrified neighbour contacted police and officers arrived soon after that call.
Rika admitted to police the intention was to "scrap" with the men who arrived and they started punching each other.
The defendant is partially blind and has other medical issues including club feet.
Rodgers became involved after want to provide support to his friend and told police his actions were really stupid.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa noted that the incident happened 18 months ago and neither of the men had prior court appearances.
He said people had been drinking at a pub and things had gone downwards from there.
The magistrate said threats should not have been made or challenges issued, but bravado should not have prevailed and there shouldn't have been a fight at the O. K. Corral.
He told Rika he could have died of the injuries he received and once a fight was started no one knew where it would finish.
"The community grows tired of this sort of behaviour," Mr La Rosa said.
Rika was fined $1300 and Rodgers $1100.
