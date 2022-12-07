Footpath works to begin in Warrnambool CBD

Asphalt foopaths in Warrnambool's CBD are set to be upgraded.
Warrnambool City Council will embark on a five year renewal project, with all asphalt footpaths from Henna to Banyan streets and Merri Street to Raglan Parade having their foundations rebuilt with new asphalt replacing old.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said CBD businesses and residents impacted by the works would receive advanced notice as to when their section of footpath will be worked on.
"While the scale of works won't be anywhere near what we saw in Liebig Street, there will still be some disruptions - typically between two and four weeks per section," Mr Schneider said.
"Footpaths, like roads, playgrounds or any other pieces of infrastructure, have a finite lifespan and eventually the time comes where they need to be replaced."
Mr Schneider said the age and condition of footpaths in the CBD varied significantly, with some several decades old.
"The asphalt on many of these footpaths is patchy and uneven in multiple areas," he said
"While we always aim to deal with hazards promptly, rebuilding the footpath will create a smoother and more consistent surface, making it easier for everyone to get around.
"The project will mostly be a like-for-like replacement, however there may be some opportunities for improved accessibility in some areas."
However, a business owner has questioned why the council wouldn't replace trees that are damaging CBD footpaths as part of the works.
Peter Hulin, a former councillor, said trees in the CBD were causing damage to footpaths and making them unsafe in sections.
"If you look at the footpaths, the trees are causing infrastructure problems," Mr Hulin said.
"There's a relatively new footpath near TAFE that has been repaired once and you can see where the tree roots are lifting it again - it's ridiculous."
Mr Hulin said it didn't make sense to complete a renewal program without addressing the problem.
"If you make a mistake, the sooner you fix it, the better off you will be," he said.
Mr Hulin said there were more suitable trees that could be planted in the CBD that would not damage the footpaths and create hazards for pedestrians.
He said he was disappointed the council hadn't lobbied for funding to expand upgrades made in Liebig Street to other parts of the CBD.
"I cannot believe the council hasn't lobbied to continue the work that was done in Liebig Street in the rest of the CBD," he said.
Mr Hulin said he had raised his concerns about the damage by the trees this week and was advised a report would be prepared for councillors.
Mr Schneider said the council would be working with service authorities to see if there's the potential for them to carry out anyunderground works on their assets at the same time.
"It's not up to council to decide when these agencies dig up footpaths to access their underground infrastructure, but it makes sense to work together where we can to keep the new footpaths looking their best for longer," he said.
"City centre businesses or residents with any concerns or suggestions are encouraged to get in touch with us so that our team can have a chat with you and see how we can work together," Mr Schneider said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.