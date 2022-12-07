The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Footpath works to begin in Warrnambool CBD

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott is pleased asphalt footpaths in the CBD will be upgraded. Picture by Anthony Brady

Asphalt foopaths in Warrnambool's CBD are set to be upgraded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.