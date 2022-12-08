Up to 300 blocks will soon hit the market after twenty-two hectares of council-owned land in Hamilton was sold in a bid to relieve a "critical shortage" of homes.
Southern Grampians Shire councillors voted to sell the vacant land parcel on Handbury Boulevard at Lakes Edge at a recent monthly council meeting.
The package is held as one title and already zoned as general residential. Newly-elected mayor David Robertson said the land was scheduled to be released in early 2023.
"Council identified the negative impact and lack of key worker housing has on the region in the Council Plan and has been advocating over the past 12 months to find solutions to address these shortages," he said.
"We know this heavily impacts the local economy where local businesses and service providers struggle to maintain adequate staffing levels.
"The lack of available housing within the region makes it very difficult for our local businesses and organisations to recruit staff to relocate here because there is essentially nowhere for them to live once they make the move.
"There is a large population of employees who commute into the Southern Grampians every day. That ultimately has a cost to local communities who miss out on the domestic investment for those who live outside our local government area.
"This critical shortage of housing restricts the settlement of new residents who contribute to our workforce which is something which council has not been immune to.
"The release of this land will go a long way to provide a tangible solution to the lack of housing with residential purchase and rental options for those workers and their families."
The package has the potential to provide 200-300 blocks for new homes to be built on.
It comes as the council identified 280 additional dwellings were required for the next 10 years in Hamilton to meet the current demand for rentals.
Councillor Robertson said he was "confident" the move would alleviate the pressure.
"We know over the last few years, we have seen a real desire from city residents to find a new way of life within the regions," he said.
"The Southern Grampians offers a unique range of opportunities including high quality education for families, strong agriculture and industries, numerous healthcare services, as well as an enviable lifestyle.
"By releasing this land for the sale of sub divided residential blocks, we are confident that this step will help to ease the burden on the property market both in sales and rentals across the Southern Grampians and open us up to having the opportunity to welcome new residents to the region."
The council said it would provide more detail on the sale early in the New Year.
