Hundreds of blocks to be released after Southern Grampians Shire sells 22-hectare parcel of land in Hamilton

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:20am
More than 20 hectares of council-owned land in Hamilton have been sold in a bid to free-up more than 200 blocks for homes. Picture by Anthony Brady

Up to 300 blocks will soon hit the market after twenty-two hectares of council-owned land in Hamilton was sold in a bid to relieve a "critical shortage" of homes.

JG

Jessica Greenan

