TEENAGER Mia Hynes sings for Mercy Place residents weekly and this Christmas she wants to brighten up their lives with presents.
The 14-year-old Emmanuel College student set up the charity Antoinette's Angels in honour of her late great-grandmother.
Antoinette Dykman lived in a retirement home in Geelong until her death earlier this year.
The Hynes' always spent Christmas with Antoinette, continuing the tradition when the family moved from Geelong to Dennington six years ago.
"She was always social and loved spending time with people, but being in a retirement home meant less freedom for her to always be able to see family and friends," Mia said.
"I think she would have really loved something like this for Christmas to show that people are thinking about her."
Mia sung at Mercy Place as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award but enjoyed it so much that she continued.
"I love music and thought it would bring some happiness to their days," Mia said. "They always tell me they love it and really enjoy it.
"I always try and sing older ones they would know and they tell me stories linked to the songs."
The Duke of Edinburgh is a youth development program with four key focus areas: physical recreation, skills, voluntary service and adventurous journey.
Mia set up the charity for her school's passion project. "I really wanted to do something not for me, but for other people," she said.
"After going into Mercy Place every week this year to sing for them, it was just something I think came naturally to do. It's not a chore, it's just something I love to do every week.
"I got to know them and I figured that it can feel really lonely there especially for those who don't get to see their family at Christmas, it's nice for them just to know people are thinking about them."
She plans to hand deliver the presents a week before Christmas and perform some festive songs.
Mia's mother, Renee said she was proud and amazed of her daughter.
"She's been pretty dedicated to seeing them every week," she said.
You can donate money to her charity at gofundme.com/f/antoinettes-angels or items for the hampers.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
