A $1.6 million specialist disability home in Hamilton will soon give four people with high-needs accommodation with around-the-clock care.
The building at 13 Scoresby Street was the brainchild of Southern Stay Disability Services and features specialist adaptive technologies.
Chief executive officer Paul Lougheed said the home, built by Colbrico Builders and designed by Hooke Architecture, would make life easier for residents when it opens on December 12.
"It has been built to the highest accessibility standards and includes features such as ceiling hoists and accessible bathrooms," he said.
"We've also embraced new adaptive technologies to make it easier for residents if they require it. This may include hands-free control of blinds, heating and lights."
Mr Lougheed said the development would sufficiently meet the local demand for high-needs specialist accommodation.
"All four spaces have been filled and at this stage there's no pressing need for more of this type of specialist accommodation," he said.
The home will be supported by residents' NDIS Specialist Disability Accommodation payments.
