The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Business confidence reaches new heights in Warrnambool, survey shows

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:08am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The future is looking bright for Warrnambool businesses.

Business confidence in the city has reached a new high, according to the latest Warrnambool Business Survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.