Business confidence in the city has reached a new high, according to the latest Warrnambool Business Survey.
The 2022 survey of more than 310 businesses found 62 per cent of respondents felt business was "good" or "excellent" compared to the 2019 pre-COVID-19 figure of 41 per cent.
The survey also showed 39 per cent of responding businesses expected to increase employee numbers, compared to 23.5 per cent in 2019.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said the findings were really encouraging and a great reflection of the activity and energy in the city.
"Equally positive was that a third of respondents said they are financially better off than they were 12 months ago, compared to 27 per cent in 2019," Cr Arnott said.
"It's a strong post-COVID-19 resurgence and a credit to our resilient business community and to the wider community which is looking for local goods and services first."
The positive signs in the business community come as many struggle to fill vacancies and staff shortages which is being impacted by a lack of rental accommodation across the region.
The Warrnambool Business Survey is a partnership between the city council, Deakin University and Beyond Bank.
Deakin University Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh said the institute was happy to be involved in undertaking the analysis of the survey findings from the business community in Warrnambool.
"Being involved in the survey since its inception in 2011 and unpacking the trends and business sentiment over this period is a valuable contribution that the university can make for council," Mr McCosh said.
The survey findings were presented in detail at a business briefing on Wednesday.
The first survey was undertaken in 2011. Initially an annual survey, it became biennial in 2015 but was held over during the COVID-impacted years of 2020 and 2021.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
