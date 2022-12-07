Kristy Sellars reached the pinnacle of her career when she finished second in America's Got Talent (AGT) earlier this year.
Since then, Ms Sellars has been elated by the number of opportunities she has been presented with to perform across the world.
The 36-year-old mother of three, who lives in Ballarat, is preparing for a performance in the US in Feburary.
She has been asked to perform at the NFL VIP Party before the Super Bowl.
"There's a chance this will be broadcast by Fox so if that happens that would be around 112 million viewers," Ms Sellars said.
"Since my AGT audition aired I've had performance opportunities almost weekly which is incredible.
"I'm really trying to prioritise my time for the ones that really interest me.
"Performing at the biggest sporting event in the world definitely qualifies."
Ms Sellars has also been approached this week about opportunities to perform in Turkey and Spain, which she is considering.
In addition to that, she is helping to oversee the redevelopment of PhysiPole in Warrnambool.
"We are custom building what will be one of the best and largest pole and aerial facilities in the Southern Hemisphere Warrnambool," Ms Sellars said.
She said the grand opening would be in January next year.
"I'm really looking forward to it."
Ms Sellars said it was incredible to see the business she established in her home time thriving.
She said franchisee Bonnie Williamson was doing a great job.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
