HELPING relaunch one of Warrnambool's much-loved summer traditions was the catalyst for James Byron jumping on as Surf 'T' Surf race director.
The fun run will return on Sunday, January 8 after a two-year hiatus - a result of the coronavirus pandemic - with Byron eager to see the iconic event re-establish itself as a must-do.
The event consists of four options - a 10-kilometre run, 6km run, 6km walk and 3km lap of the lake - and starts and finishes in the Lake Pertobe precinct.
Commonwealth Games representative Steve Moneghetti, who ran the quickest 5000m for an over 60s competitor earlier this month and is waiting to hear if it's an official world record, will return as Surf 'T' Surf ambassador.
"We're looking forward to getting it back on the Warrnambool calendar," Byron said.
"I didn't want to see it go by the wayside. They tell me it's a pretty taxing organising of people and traffic management and the like and all those things people don't understand until they jump in and do it.
"I got the warning and I am heeding that warning - it is a tough task but as a group we just didn't want to see it fold.
"It's been a pretty iconic event across Warrnambool and people have said to me 'it's great to have it back'.
"A lot of people like running it or walking it."
Byron, 45, contested the event once as a teenager but has volunteered in previous years.
"One year I believe I was cutting race tags off shoelaces and trying not to cut people's shoelaces off," he said.
"I was just chipping in and helping out the committee."
Byron, who is based in Allansford and works in Cobden, said the plan was to steadily build entries back up to past highs.
The organiser said about 850 people took part in the 2020 fun run.
Reaching the 1000-participant mark in its comeback year "would be a fantastic result".
"It's trending towards 2020's (numbers), if not a little bit better," Byron said.
"We're trying to build up the primary schools' challenge a bit this year as well so getting the young kids out and about and getting active.
"Hopefully that piques a bit of interest as well."
Talented Warrnambool runner Tom Hynes is the most recent Surf 'T' Surf 10km winner.
He finished the 2020 edition in 32 minutes and three seconds, more than two minutes clear of runner-up Tom Lyon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.