DAYS of irrigation should ensure Thursday's eight-race program at Warrnambool will be run on a good four racing surface.
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Brent O'Rourke said the track had been irrigated for the past seven days after a dry spell of weather.
"It's dried out pretty quick," he said.
"We've done a lot of irrigating over the last week to make sure we've got a good four track for Thursday and we're confident we'll have that surface for the first race."
Warrnambool only started back racing for its Jericho Cup meeting on November 27 after an 11-week break as the racing surface had a major track renovation.
"We were very pleased how the track raced for the Jericho Cup meeting," O'Rourke said.
"We received good reports back from the jockeys.
"We've found getting rid of the heavy thatch as part of the major renovation, the drainage of the track has improved a lot but in doing that it means we're going to have to irrigate more."
O'Rourke added the running rail would be out eight metres for Thursday's meeting before being moved back to the true position for Woodford Cup Day on Saturday, December 31.
With the rail being out eight metres fields for Thursday are limited to 12 runners.
The first race on Thursday is set down for decision at 1.30pm while the last should be run at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Racing Club is establishing a hall of fame which will honour horses, trainers, jockeys and others who have excelled in racing at Warrnambool or future afield.
The hall of fame will also honour those who have made an outstanding contribution to racing in Warrnambool.
A sub-committee has been formed to make recommendations to the general committee as to inductees.
It's intended the first year will be limited to eight inaugural inductees and not more than four in subsequent years.
A dinner to celebrate the historic club's 150th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2023, will see the inaugural inductees announced.
