The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Local barrister heads Supreme Court writ action against head of Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:42am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrister David O'Brien is leading the action against Pope Francis.

A former south-west parliamentarian and barrister is in the process of suing Pope Francis as a proxy for other popes who failed to defrock a pedophile priest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.