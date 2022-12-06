The Standard
Council 'disappointed' by rubbish being dredged up in Lady Bay

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:39am, first published 10:30am
Dredging of Lady bay has unearthed old rubbish from the sea floor.

Warrnambool City Council has released a statement saying it is disappointed that dredging has contributed to rubbish, some of it decades old, coming to shore.

