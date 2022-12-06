Warrnambool City Council has released a statement saying it is disappointed that dredging has contributed to rubbish, some of it decades old, coming to shore.
A council spokesman said that during investigations prior to dredging, the council extracted a number of core samples from the proposed dredge site that did not yield any rubbish.
"We are extremely appreciative of the efforts by volunteers to gather the rubbish," the spokesman said.
"The contractors and council officers are completing daily inspections and we have also deployed some of our outdoor crew to help with the beach clean-up.
"Council will continue to help remove rubbish from the beach and will relocate the pump outfall when required to limit the impact on beach users."
The spokesman said the council understood there were concerns over the timing of the dredging.
"While carrying out dredging over winter may have reduced the impact on some beach users, the risk to the Logans Beach whale nursery was considered too great to permit dredging at that time," the spokesman said.
"The timing of the project was impacted by the availability of experienced dredging contractors and the permits and approvals from relevant authorities."
The dredging program for this year is due to be finished by December 12.
The spokesman said the council was continuing to seek feedback from technical experts in relation to monitoring and performance of the dredging operation and is cognisant of the environmental risk assessment contained in the Dredging Management Plan.
"The dredging program is part of the Port of Warrnambool maintenance and ensures ongoing access and useability of the port," the spokesman said.
The council is the appointed port manager on behalf of the Department of Transport.
Rubbish washing up was labelled by community groups on Tuesday as dangerous, irresponsible and "literally trashing our beaches".
They called for dredging to be paused after hundreds of kilos of rubbish washed up on the beach, which they say puts beach users and marine life at risk.
Warrnambool Planning and Heritage Group president Tonia Wilcox said her daughter stepped on a sharp object in the water in front of the surf club last week and on Saturday, a woman needed first aid from the surf club members after cutting herself on something hidden in the sand.
"It's making a shocking mess of our beaches," she said.
Ms Wilcox said the council had a 10-year dredging program, which would mean the bay was dredged every two to three years.
"This is going to keep on happening," she said.
Concerned residents called for more to be done to stop the rubbish being dredged up.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
