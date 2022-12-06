The Standard

Terang Mortlake president thrilled to see former AFL player Lewis Taylor return to club for 2023

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 7 2022
Former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan Lewis Taylor is returning to Terang Mortlake in 2023. Picture by Getty Images

Terang Mortlake president Joel Crawley says the Bloods' recruitment of favourite son and ex-AFL player Lewis Taylor is "exciting for the whole community".

