Terang Mortlake president Joel Crawley says the Bloods' recruitment of favourite son and ex-AFL player Lewis Taylor is "exciting for the whole community".
The former Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan - who played his junior football with the Bloods - has returned to the club as a playing-assistant coach for the 2023 Hampden league season.
"He's grown up in Mortlake and he's still got his best mates playing with Terang Mortlake," Crawley told The Standard.
"We couldn't have really gotten a better person back to the club."
Taylor's AFL career came to an end in September when the Swans delisted him after 124 AFL games - 112 with Brisbane and 12 with Sydney.
The 27-year-old took time to weigh up his options, spending six-or-so weeks staying with his brother in the Northern Territory.
Crawley said the club knew it was possible Taylor might return home thanks to the lure of his friends.
"He just wanted to come home and play with his home club and his best mates," he said.
"He's got five or six of his best mates still playing there so we knew we were in with a chance because they've been talking with him," he said.
"He finally got home from Katherine yesterday and we had a meeting with him last night and we got the all clear from him. It was a very good night for the club."
The addition of the experienced Taylor, who won the AFL Rising Star award in 2014 and earned VFL team of the year honours last season, will be invaluable for the youth-laden Bloods.
The developing side finished eighth this year but after a strong recruiting drive expectations are higher for 2023.
"As of last year our average age could have been 21," Crawley said.
"So to have (Taylor's) experience around those young guys, you can't measure how much that's going to make the side improve.
"And I guess just his skill, his voice, his leadership and just a good person around the club.
"It's going to have to make a lot of people push a lot harder at training when he's around. So he's around from now until two or three weeks after Christmas, so he's going to be training with us until then. We expect all young blokes to lift knowing now that our side should be improving a lot."
The Bloods president said Taylor would commute from Darwin to games initially but was hoping to move to the area and start working at some point.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
