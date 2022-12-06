Police are seeking information from the public after a number of small fires were started along Framlingham Forest Road on Tuesday evening.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the fires were believed to be deliberately ignited about 6.30pm and were quickly extinguished by Country Fire Authority volunteers.
Detectives will go to the forest to investigate on Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Tensions in Framlingham are quite high with police missing persons unit officers, backed by local police, searching the forest for the body of missing man Chris Jarvis, who disappeared in 2006.
Two men were charged with his murder and appeared in Warrnambool court last month where they were remanded in custdoy until April next year.
During that search two undercover police officers are understood to have drawn weapons on two members of the Framlingham community during a confrontation, which heightened tensions.
