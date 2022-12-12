A new VCE Collaboration Project between the city's four secondary schools to provide students with more year 12 subjects is on hold, due to a lack of demand.
The joint initiative, believed to be a state-first with the city's government, independent and Catholic schools, aimed to provide more VCE subject offerings across the schools.
When it was launched mid-year project co-ordinator Sarah McIlroy said the schools and student interest would determine the subjects offered once their year 12 subject selection for 2023 was completed.
This week, she said there was lower than expected interest for new-look project this year and they couldn't pre-determine students' subject selection as each cohort was different.
"We didn't get any subjects that had enough students to end up running it," Ms McIlroy said.
"It comes down to students numbers and interest and we're always going to have students who choose different things.
"Every school had different options of what they were hoping they could possibly offer to students and sometimes that changes based on teachers and their availability to teach that class next year.
"We're hoping there will be a review process each year and we'll look at getting something happening in future years."
The initial plan was for each college to run one collaboration subject in 2023. Students would travel to the host school for a two hour face-to-face lesson each Thursday and a separate one-hour session held remotely during the week.
In previous years students couldn't study some subjects at their own school due to lack of numbers or could opt to complete the subject by correspondence through Virtual Schools Victoria.
"It is disappointing because we want to be able to offer students as many options as possible, but at the same time there's always going to be things that can change and we can't always predict what's going to happen at the time," Ms McIlroy said.
She said some students may have also been reluctant to study at another school because it was unfamiliar.
"There's that apprehension of change and I guess students get used to what they know," she said.
"We might not have had as many take it up because they knew that they had to go to a different school to do that class so that's why numbers might have been low but it all comes down to what they choose."
