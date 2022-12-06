Christmas celebrations are built on traditions and a Warrnambool toy run is a long-standing city event that's been spreading joy for decades.
Organiser Trevor Warnecke has been running the popular Warrnambool Motorcycle Toyrun, which collects children's toys and non-perishable foods each December for the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.
Mr Warnecke said it had been running for about 30 years and continued to grow in popularity.
Up to 400 motorcyclists will hit the road for the social ride on Saturday, which starts at Rafferty's Tavern at 1pm, with the cavalcade heading down the highway to Koroit and Port Fairy.
It then returns to Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe about 2pm for a free community barbecue.
He said the event, which has been running for about 30 years, continued to surprise him. He said it had grown in popularity and he continued to be humbled by the generous donations.
"It's just getting bigger each year. I can remember when there was about 30 bikes and now there's at least 300 to 400," he said.
"It's hard to count them out at Rafferty's and then all of a sudden they pick up along the way too. It's good. We'll keep doing it."
Warrnambool Salvation Army administration manager Chris Philpot said the event brought in new donations that may not have existed without the annual toy run.
"The other major one is the KMart Wishing Tree and the two together are by far the bulk of the donations we receive which is fantastic," he said.
He said he expected the need from south-west families this Christmas to be greater than last year.
"Food's more expensive, petrol's more expensive and rents are going up too," he said.
New toys and non-perishable foods can be donated at the Bendigo Bank, Toyworld, Barbecues Galore, Eureka Sheds in Warrnambool, Bendigo Community Bank Port Fairy, Koroit Newsagency, Camperdown, Cobden and Terang IGA supermarkets.
For more information contact Trevor on 0407 313 976.
