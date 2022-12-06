Warrnambool Lawn Tennis bowler Cathy Finn is relishing her time in the top grade.
The retiree was promoted to Lawn Green's midweek pennant division one side a month ago to replace an unwell teammate and has played the past four matches, featuring in two wins.
She enjoys the pressure associated with the higher standard and hopes to remain in division one for as long as she can.
Finn has bowled with Lawn in the Western District Playing Area for eight years and bowls socially as well as competing in pennant.
She said it was "a pleasure" playing with her club and treasured the personal relationships the sport had provided her.
"It's lovely to go down the street when you're just in your ordinary old clothes and you go past someone and say 'hi, how are you?' because they're bowlers and it's lovely," she told The Standard.
"That's the way you get to meet people if you're new to town as well.
"From all over, from Timboon to Mortlake. Everywhere."
On Tuesday, Finn's side triumphed 58-52 over City Sapphires at Warrnambool City Bowling Club.
Lawn Green, which sit third after eight rounds, won just one-of-three rinks, with team two's 29-11 victory proving decisive.
The freshly-promoted division one bowler is happy with how the side is performing but is keeping her expectations in check.
"Just to win games and play bowls (is what I'm aiming for)," she said.
"That's pretty much it.
"I just love playing my bowls.
"If I win tournaments and things like that it's a bonus.
"I'm just happy to be able to get out there and play bowls as a lot of people can't. I'm very lucky to be able to do that."
In the other division one matches on Tuesday, ladder-leaders City Diamonds proved too good for fourth-placed Koroit Orange while Terang Blue secured a 14-shot win over Timboon Maroon.
The final match saw second-placed Port Fairy Gold earn a comprehensive 43-shot triumph over Warrnambool Gold.
The former shape as a stern test for Lawn Green next round.
