Students' artsy cow wins best design in Picasso competition Advertising Feature

Milky Way is a life-size firbreglass cow Timboon P12 pupils painted for Dairy Australia's Picasso Cow competition, and won. Picture supplied.

Timboon P12 pupils are finishing off their school year with a win, after "Milky Way" the life-size fibreglass cow took out best design in Dairy Australia's Picasso Cow competition.



Students are also busy finishing off some big projects, and taking part in extra activities, such as a visit and talk from local lifesavers.

Our 3/4 students' Paddock to Plate unit has concluded with the production of our beautiful bovine, Milky Way.

Dairy Australia's Picasso Cow competition encourages students to record their understanding of all things dairy on a life-size fibreglass cow decorated to depict either farm to plate or health and nutrition.



To compliment her two existing herd mates, the students chose the farm to plate option, focussing on the technology and innovation they discovered during their classroom investigations and excursions.



A learning journal and powerpoint was supplied as our competition entry to demonstrate all the learning that took place over the term.



"The 3/4s have been painting a cow this year that has machinery on it. We have had so much fun painting the cow, its name is Milky Way. All the 3/4s have voted on the name and combined the designs together. The 3/4s have been painting the cow since the start of the term! It has been a great experience!" - Lizzie & Ethan

As we head towards the school holidays and, hopefully, some beach weather, we once again approached Scott McKenzie from the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club (PCSLSC) to help raise awareness of surf and water conditions and to provide key water safety messages for our junior students.



Scott, Sean Lenehan, Guy Faber, Alysa Hibburt and Delys Jones from PCSLSC generously gave their time to provide targeted, age appropriate safety messages to our junior students.



Our guests described their roles at PCSLSC and the opportunities to train and compete in Club events across Australia with their surf boat teams.



Scott outlined basic water/beach safety, swimming between the flags, identifying rips and the Life Saving Victoria Nipper Program.



Sean introduced modern life saving procedures using drones and students could see the flags, IRBs and surfboats used for training and competition exercises.



The Club members demonstrated how to perform CPR and students were given the opportunity to practice CPR on the Club's mannikins.

