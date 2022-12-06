Incest case jury discharged before special hearing starts

A south-west man in his 70s is involved in a special Melbourne County Court hearing after he was charged with two counts of incest.
The Office Of Public Prosecution alleges that between March 1, 1988, and April 30 that year that the man had sex with his daughter at Warrnambool and Tarrington.
A jury of 12 people was impanelled on Tuesday in the Melbourne County Court, but had to be discharged after one juror had trouble reciting the oath and was found to have little understanding or be able to communicate in English.
Judge Simon Moglia discharged the whole jury and the special hearing will only recommence when another jury panel is available.
He had told the jury that the charged man was appearing in court via a video link due to health reasons.
"Sorry about this hiccup," he said before discharging the jury, adding he had no choice but to take the action as all jurors had to be able to understand and communicate.
The charged man was born in 1940 and he was 48 years old at the time of the alleged offences.
Due to the man's health concerns the jury has the options of finding the man not guilty, not guilty by reason of mental impairment or guilty.
