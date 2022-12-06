The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west man charged with incest in Melbourne County Court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:25pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incest case jury discharged before special hearing starts

A south-west man in his 70s is involved in a special Melbourne County Court hearing after he was charged with two counts of incest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.