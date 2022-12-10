Charity golf day raises $26k for Warrnambool charity

A Warrnambool charity has been given a cash injection.
Stu McCarthy, a former Warrnambool resident, recently hosted a golf day in Sydney to raise money for the Gillin Boys Foundation.
Former test cricketer Doug Bollinger, along with speedway greats Garry Rush, Rod 'Rocket' Bowen, Ian Loudoun and Max Dumesny took part in the charity golf day.
Mr McCarthy announced to Gillin Foundation founder Christopher Gillin recently that more than $26,000 had been raised from the day.
The Tap for a Cure event was the brainchild of Mr McCarthy, who is a close family friend of the Gillin family.
"I got to know the boys back when Christopher was 10 and Azza was 8," Mr McCarthy said.
He said the work of Christopher and his late brother Aaron was inspirational.
"We had a cracking day on the course," Mr McCarthy said,
"We had 19 teams, which was fantastic."
Mr Gillin was elated to hear how much had been raised on the day.
"That's awesome - that is so much," Mr Gillin said.
The Tap for a Cure golf day will be held again on Friday, November 17.
Mr Gillin said he was extremely proud he had helped raise money to find a cure for the disease.
"Even though it's too late for me, it's not too late for future generations," he said.
"I still dream of a life without Duchenne and I'm still extremely passionate to find a cure so my struggles don't happen to someone else. I fight in memory for those we have already lost, I fight for those currently suffering from Duchenne and I fight for future generations so they don't have to continue suffering the same fate as the previous generations."
Mr Gillin said he would forever be dreaming of a world free of Duchenne and would do all he could to make that a reality.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
