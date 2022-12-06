The Warrnambool Rodeo will return in 2023, with organisers declaring the weekend's event a success.
Warrnambool Showgrounds Reserve committee of management secretary Jenni Strain said about 3800 tickets were purchased, which was a slight decline on last year's attendance of 4200 people.
"It was a great event," Ms Strain said.
"The crowd was really well behaved and there were no major injuries, which was a real bonus."
Ms Strain said the only hiccup was when hackers attempted to take over the event's livestream on the group's Facebook page and charge people to watch it.
"It was very frustrating," she said.
Ms Strain said it was disappointing someone was trying to have a negative impact on a community event.
"We put up posts assuring people it was a free livestream and they didn't have to pay."
Ms Strain said she in the process of setting up a new Facebook page and hoped people would like it to receive updates about next year's event when it goes live.
She said competitors travelled from all over to compete in the rodeo.
"We're very pleased with how it went," Ms Strain said.
She said the event would not be possible without the hard-working volunteers.
"I'd like to thank everyone for all their hard work," she said. "We're very thankful to our volunteers, our user groups and our sponsors, who were amazing."
The rodeo will be held for the third time in 2023.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
