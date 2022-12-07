The Standard
Timboon's Makayla Hein sold her first pen of cattle at Mortlake

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 8 2022 - 9:30am
Mikayla Hein, Timboon, sold her first ever pen of cattle at the December Mortlake sale, which were 11 Angus grown steers, 372kg, for 418c/kg or $1556. Picture by Philippe Perez.

Timboon's Mikayla Hein's day job as a civil engineer keeps her occupied but her close connections to farming have come full circle after selling her first lot of cattle at last week's Mortlake store sale.

