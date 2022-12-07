Timboon's Mikayla Hein's day job as a civil engineer keeps her occupied but her close connections to farming have come full circle after selling her first lot of cattle at last week's Mortlake store sale.
Ms Hein grew up on farming country in Malinong, SA, near Tailem Bend, where sheep and cropping dominate.
But she, along with her partner Luke, have been keen to begin a farming operation ever since moving to Timboon. While she says "she's just tipping her toe in the water," she is hoping to get into breeding full blooded Angus cattle eventually.
"This is our first sale with our cattle, so I thought I'd come along and have a look what everyone else is doing and learn a bit about the market and what we might do next time," she said.
"I grew up on a sheep farm in South Australia, and so livestock and farming is of great interest to me and I really enjoy it."
While she has had a connection to agriculture, Ms Hein said there was always something to learn everyday.
"[We'll] just see what what works for us here, what we come across and what we can make something of here at future sales," she said.
She has found weather a slight challenge in Victoria compared with South Australia, but it has been "rewarding".
"Over here, it's a lot wetter, it's a lot colder and dairy is also significant over here, which is not what it was like where I was from," she said.
"The weather is very different here, but I do love learning how to get to use the land in a different way."
