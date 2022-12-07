The Standard

Behind the stumps: Teenager spins a web, veteran still Keane, young guns shine plus teams of the week

By Nick Creely, Matt Hughes & Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Tim Keane still loves playing cricket for Terang each weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna

Port Fairy off-spinner Sam Allen is still in the early stages of his promising career but is well equipped with an astute cricket brain.

