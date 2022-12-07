Port Fairy off-spinner Sam Allen is still in the early stages of his promising career but is well equipped with an astute cricket brain.
The 15-year-old's hard work is paying off, with the emerging Pirate snaring incredible figures of 5-6 for the Western Waves rep team in the Youth Premier League boys tournament on Sunday to spin his side to a comprehensive win.
"It's pretty exciting, I'm pretty happy with the effort but we couldn't really get there without the efforts of Maxy Bunworth (68 not out) earlier in the day," he told The Standard.
"We weren't in a great situation with the bat but he just killed it."
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one player, who took 4-38 against Merrivale earlier this season, only picked up the art of off-spin bowling recently.
"I picked up leg-spin when I was little and have been bowling that pretty much my whole career so far," he said.
"At the end of last year I had a bit of trouble with it and decided to just switch it up to off-spin. I haven't really looked back since. I'm enjoying it."
The Emmanuel College student said he was learning plenty playing top-grade WDCA cricket alongside his under 17 and representative commitments with the Pirates and Waves.
"I love the guys at Port Fairy, it's unreal, we've got a great group of boys," he said. "We're all very hard-working and very encouraging and in the 17s it's the same thing, it's an amazing group of mates there who go about their business for the team. We're all about the team at Port Fairy, it's really good fun."
Tim Keane's passion for cricket remains as strong at 52 as it did when he first started playing.
So much so that the Terang division one cricketer has jumped into masters competitions.
He went to Adelaide to play in an over-50s tournament recently and played four 45-over games.
"They had eight teams go from Victoria," Keane said.
"It was a bit of fun. It was the first time I'd ever heard of it. I held my own - I made a 50 and a 30 - and I opened the bowling and got a few wickets."
Masters tournaments could be on his agenda for a while yet.
"There is over-60s comps and there is over-70s," he said.
Keane - a former schoolteacher-turned-gardener - is part of the furniture at Terang Cricket Club.
"They won't let me retire," he said tongue-in-cheek. "About 30 years I've been playing for Terang.
"The body sometimes says no but it's pretty good (to still be playing) and the social side is the main part of it - if you don't play, what are you going to do on a Saturday?"
Keane is excited to play alongside some of the Goats' younger players including, Tyson Royal, Charlie Scanlon, teenager Ned Roberts and Bailey Kavanagh.
Rain has washed out multiple rounds thus far, surprising Keane.
"No, I've never (seen one like this); this is one out of the box," he said. "I don't think I have missed more than two games in a row and we missed four at the start of the season and then another one last week."
Heytesbury's Milly Illingworth has started strongly at the under 19 national championships in WA. Representing Vic Country the teenage quick has bowled in two of her side's first four matches, snaring 3-13 against WA and 3-17 against ACT. After four games Vic Country sits undefeated at the top of the ladder, with three matches to come before finals.
Warrnambool's Kacey Carman produced a career-best performance in Victorian Premier Cricket women's competition on Sunday. The 17-year-old - playing just her sixth game at the level - struck 35 runs and claimed figures of 3-5 for Plenty Valley's third grade side in its one-wicket loss to Greenvale Kangaroos. Carman joined Plenty Valley this season from Brierly-Christ Church and commutes every Sunday to play.
Tom Place (Pomborneit) 109; Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown) 58; David Murphy (Pomborneit, wk) 82; Simon Murfett (Cobden) 44no; Stephen Hill (Pomborneit) 36; Angus Uwland (Cobden) 11 and 5-11; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 4-21; Nick Frith (Camperdown) 5-83; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-10; Nick Harding (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-9; Sam Munro (Terang) 3-22
Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 65 and 2-24; Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 126no and 2-45; Todd Lamont (Mortlake) 61 and 1-26; Aaron Williams (Port Fairy) 53; Noah Greene (Allansford-Panmure) 44; Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek) 49no; Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 28 and 2-19; Rowan Ault (Allansford-Panmure, wk) 45no; Sanjaya Chathuranga (Nestles) 5-4; Terry Beks (Dennington) 4-13; Xavier Beks (Dennington) 3-25.
