Plans to turn a Koroit Street waste transfer station into a 24-hour operation have been rejected by Warrnambool City councillors.
Despite council officers recommending some conditions of its permit be altered, Cr Richard Ziegeler put forward an alternative motion to refuse the application.
His motion received the unanimous backing of the six councillors at Monday's meeting.
Cleanaway had sought an amendment to its existing permit to extend the hours of operation of the waste transfer facility.
Its initial planning application was withdrawn after 30 objections to the proposal were lodged.
The resubmitted plans went before Monday's council meeting but councillors said not much had changed.
Cr Ziegeler said the increased use would be an unreasonable imposition on the amenity of surrounding residents, and was against the original intention of the uses of the particular property.
"I think in this case I'd like to lend my voice to supporting the folks who have objected," he said.
Cr Otha Akoch echoed Cr Ziegeler's comments about the negative impact the extended business hours would have on nearby properties.
"This to me is a serious issue that cannot be just passed," Cr Akoch said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the movement of large vehicles in the night - beeping, disruptions out of hours - was not good for the local amenity of the area and the residents.
The proposal had caused angst in the community with a fiery exchange breaking out when about 15 objectors met with council representatives about the site in July.
Concerns raised by objectors included noise, smell, traffic, littering and health.
"I'm really concerned about the noise because at night, this is a really peaceful area," one resident said.
A spokesman representing the company had said the purpose of the planning permit amendment was to allow contractors - not public patrons - to operate and visit the site around the clock.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
