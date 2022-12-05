The Standard
Alternative motion rejects 24-hour waste plan for Warrnambool business

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 9:49am
Plans to extend the operating hours of Cleanaway's waste transfer station have been scuttled by council.

Plans to turn a Koroit Street waste transfer station into a 24-hour operation have been rejected by Warrnambool City councillors.

Local News

