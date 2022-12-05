Four handguns found south of Hopkins Falls

Four handguns found by a resident walking a dog south of Hopkins Falls will undergo ballistic analysis.
Detective Senior Constable Jo Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said three guns were found by the dog walker on Thursday last week.
The guns were located about two kilometres south of Hopkins Falls, near the southernmost tip of Warrne Road.
It's believed the guns were able to be seen after flood water receded.
On Sunday the dog walker located another handgun and also reported that find to police.
Missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis lived at Warrne Road in 2006 when he disappeared.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the missing handguns were not believed to be linked to the missing man.
Victoria Police search and rescue squad members conducted a search near the river on Monday afternoon but no further firearms were located.
"The first three firearms were old revolver pistol-type handguns," Detective Senior Constable Fisher said.
"Some may have been operable but they are now rusted out. They are extremely rusted. The fourth was a semi-automatic .22 handgun in decent condition.
"There has been nothing else recovered at this stage and we believe the firearms may have been dumped recently."
The investigator said the firearms would be sent off to undergo ballistic analysis.
"Those enquiries are now pending to see if these firearms are linked to anything else," he said.
