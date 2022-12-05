The Standard
Four handguns found south of Hopkins Falls

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:49am
Three of the four handguns found south of Hopkins Falls are extremely rusted. This is a file image.

Four handguns found by a resident walking a dog south of Hopkins Falls will undergo ballistic analysis.

