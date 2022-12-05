Geelong Premier seconds captain Tiegan Kavanagh says following her own instructions to teammates to bowl "line and length" paid off with a devastating individual turn with the ball on Sunday.
The Warrnambool-based Kavanagh opened the bowling against Prahran to finish with figures of 5-7 from 7.3 overs.
"I actually thought I went for a bit more," she said. "I had four wides and only three off the bat which was interesting to find out."
The medium pacer said she tried to bowl "line and length" and lead from the front after drinks before picking up five of the last six wickets cheaply.
With several players unavailable for Geelong through under 19 national championships commitments, the club drew on its depth to aid in a nine-wicket win against Prahran, in what was the Cats' first time chasing.
"I think they really lifted the standard," Kavanagh said. "(Hamilton district player) Aisha Hendriks opened the bowling with myself and really did the job she was required too. Grace Schrama came up and bowled well. And young Zara Kelly, playing her second game in premier twos, taking another wicket, bowled nice and tidy lines."
Chasing 108, Mortlake teenager Annabelle Glossop crafted her best score of the season with an undefeated 40 after moving from the middle order to the top to open the batting alongside Steph Townsend.
"We thought we'd throw her in the deep end and put her in an uncomfortable position and it paid off well and she did a great job at it," Kavanagh said. "She was batting with Steph which was probably great for her, having that experience at the other end, talking through what she was doing and keeping her level-headed."
The win lifts Geelong into third.
"It's good to be in the top four finally, it's what we've been trying to do," Kavanagh said. "It's very imperative we stay there for the rest of the season."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.