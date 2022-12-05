A major revamp of Warrnambool's boat ramp was officially opened to boat users over the weekend.
Better Boating Victoria director Katherine Grech said boaters could again launch at the new-look ramp which included modern jetties which replaced the ageing structures.
"The jetties enable better tie-up points and more protection for boaters when launching and retrieving," she said.
"In addition, the existing two-lane ramp surface has been replaced with grooved concrete slabs to provide more traction and rock revetment alongside the ramp has been reinforced to reduce erosion and wave action.
"Dredging is also continuing in Lady Bay to help reduce wave action, with work running into mid-December before being paused over the busy Christmas period."
Ms Grech said attention would soon turn to how wave energy could be further reduced at the ramp by working in conjunction with the council.
"The new-look ramp will be a go-to launching spot for south-west boaters, particularly those heading offshore to fish during tuna season," she said.
The upgrade was part of a $3.5 million funding pledge from the state government.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
