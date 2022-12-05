Banned driver jailed for fleeing from police at 100km/h past child care centre

The Standard
Banned driver off the road for another five years and jailed for six months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 5 2022 - 12:15pm
A banned Warrnambool driver who fled from police on an unregistered dirt bike at 100km/h past an inner-city child care centre has been jailed for six months.

