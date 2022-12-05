Banned driver jailed for fleeing from police at 100km/h past child care centre

A banned Warrnambool driver who fled from police on an unregistered dirt bike at 100km/h past an inner-city child care centre has been jailed for six months.
Jesse James, 30, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to 17 charges, headlined by dangerous driving while being pursued by police.
Police alleged that during a firearm prohibition order check police found methamphetamine, cannabis and Viagra at James' address.
Then on November 10 James was seen by police riding an unregistered dirt bike along Nicholson Street about 4.30pm.
Police instructed he pull over but James accelerated to about 100km/h in a 60 zone past a child care centre in Bostock Street and then went off-road near the railway line to avoid police.
He was seen again soon after during a police manhunt and James dumped his dirt bike and fled on foot.
He was arrested after jumping fences, was found to be a disqualified driver and his bike was impounded.
James was bailed to live at an Eaglehawk address but at 6pm on November 19 he was seen by a police officer on the Camperdown-Cobden Road riding a motorbike without a helmet.
He accelerated heavily to evade police and only stopped when his bike suffered a flat tyre.
James then stated a false name to police, was arrested, his bike was impounded and he found with a small amount of cannabis.
He was also seen by three police officers riding his motorbike in Koroit Street on May 14.
Lawyer Nikhil Sood said his client had a deep mistrust of police officers after being injured when he was arrested two years ago.
"When asked to stop he gets quite afraid," he said, although he conceded his client had a "terrible" driving record.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said drugs had been an issue for James and he could well hold a belief that he could suffer physical harm when being arrested.
But, the magistrate said James was banned from driving and not entitled to drive or ride a dirt bike.
He said fleeing from police just put all other road users at risk.
James was jailed for six months and fined $1100, while also being banned from driving for another five years.
