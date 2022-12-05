The Standard

Warrnambool cricketer and state title winner Nate Johnson a player on the rise

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nate Johnson won the state title for his primary school alongside his classmates at Melbourne's Ian Johnson Oval last week. Picture supplied

Ambitious and talented, Nate Johnson is a young cricketer with a bright future in the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.