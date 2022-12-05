Ambitious and talented, Nate Johnson is a young cricketer with a bright future in the game.
The 12-year-old Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School student was one of nine youngsters to shine at the School Sport Victoria primary school mixed boys' cricket state title last Thursday and was one of the side's best players after making 50 in the final against St Louis Catholic Primary School Aspendale.
The emerging left-arm fast bowler, who plays his junior cricket with Russells Creek and seniors with Northern Raiders, said he was incredibly excited to win the state title for his school.
"Winning the state title is the highest achievement someone can receive at my age and to do it with some good mates was fantastic," he said.
"I'm really happy that our small country school are now state champions."
The avid Mitchell Johnson fan said he was proud to have played his part in the title win.
"I felt I went really well, my role was to open the bat and bowl the final overs," he said.
"In the semi-final, I batted really well along with the rest of the team and making 50 in the final was a great effort I thought."
Summers are all about cricket for the energetic youngster, who likes nothing more than "knocking the stumps out of the ground".
He said his passion for the game had been spurred on by long days playing cricket.
"My dad has played a lot of cricket in Melbourne and I am also lucky that my great grandfather Morris was a brilliant bowler and both have taught me so much," he said.
"Summers are always cricket in the back or front yard bowling as fast as I can and hitting dad for six. There is nothing better than getting on top of a good batter and beating their defence."
When Nate's season takes a brief halt over the Christmas break shortly, he will use the time to watch as much cricket as he possibly can.
"Over the summer we will go and watch the Stars in some Big Bash games and hopefully the Boxing Day Test," he said.
He said he had plenty to thank for their guidance in winning the state title.
"Firstly, Mr Kilpatrick for driving the bus to all our games, Kevin Perera for his cricketing advice throughout, my teammates for playing so well and lastly dad for being a brilliant coach," he said.
