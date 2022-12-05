I wanted to make sure I sped up so I could get the win because I know how happy my pa's going to be when I take the sash home to him.- Dominic Bruno
Dominic Bruno knew how happy his Terang-based grandfather would be if he took out the 1600-metre open final at Sunday's Terang Gift.
While grandfather Con O'Sullivan couldn't be on the sidelines to witness the race, Bruno made sure to get the job done in sultry conditions, powering home on the final straight to claim the coveted sash.
It was a considerable feat considering Bruno also saluted in the mile-long event at Warrnambool Gift just 24 hours earlier.
Bruno, competing at both Gifts for the first time, said he had plenty of motivation to go for the win.
"I just wanted to make sure I pushed through when I hit the front," he said. "I wanted to make sure I sped up so I could get the win because I know how happy my pa's going to be when I take the sash home to him.
"Knowing he was happy (on Saturday) when I won, he said 'I know Sue was with you', my nan, who passed away a couple of years ago. I had a bit of extra motivation to win both races with week."
The Epping-based Bruno said his grandfather had attempted to be at Sunday's meet.
"I actually drove him here before the race but his balance is average so he couldn't walk over the hill and come in and sit down," he said. "I put him back in the car and took him home then came back for the race.
"When I walk back with the second sash he'll be happy but shattered (he couldn't be here).
"I'll let him take a photo with the two sashes."
With temperatures hitting a maximum 33 degrees on Sunday, Bruno admits it was tough going in the final.
"I just pushed through, and if I feel like throwing up after the race then that's it, I wanted to push through and win this one," he said.
Bruno, who plays Big V basketball with Wallan Panthers, said he tried to do as many athletic meets as possible after joining the Victorian Athletic League last year.
"I didn't have any practice games this weekend so I was like, 'I'll definitely sign up and come down and both'," he said of the Warrnambool and Terang Gift.
Growing up more of a sprinter, Bruno converted to longer distance races once he hit high school.
He said his times had improved this season due to his work as a primary school physical education teacher after pace-making for his students.
"I think the extra kilometres is actually what's helped me run better," he said. "The first three races this season, I'm running 20-30 seconds quicker than last season."
