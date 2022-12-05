The Standard

Dominic Bruno wins 1600-metre events at Warrnambool and Terang

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Dominic Bruno won back-to-back 1600-metre events at Warrnambool and Terang on the weekend. Picture by Meg Saultry

I wanted to make sure I sped up so I could get the win because I know how happy my pa's going to be when I take the sash home to him.

- Dominic Bruno

Dominic Bruno knew how happy his Terang-based grandfather would be if he took out the 1600-metre open final at Sunday's Terang Gift.

