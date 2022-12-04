The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police believe that finding the bike is the key to solving two garage burglaries committing overnight Saturday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:11am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A red girl's vintage bike, similar to this image, was stolen from a Raglan Parade garage in east Warrnambool overnight Saturday.

Two garage burglaries in east Warrnambool near raglan Parade have netted thieves a vintage red girl's bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.