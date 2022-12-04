Two garage burglaries in east Warrnambool near raglan Parade have netted thieves a vintage red girl's bike.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said finding the bike which is fitted with a basket on the front would be the key to identifying the thieves.
He said two break-ins were committed at garages in the Derby Street, Raglan Parade, Eddington Street, Craig Street area overnight Saturday.
"We believe these two burglaries are related and probably committed by the same person or people," he said.
"A residential address on the north side of Raglan Parade was entered overnight Saturday.
"Entry was gained to a vehicle which was ransacked, coins worth about $20 were stolen from a small leopard print purse, as well as two pairs of sunglasses from the glovebox.
"Entry was forced to the garage and a lock broken. The red girl's vintage bike, valued at $275, was stolen from the garage."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said a garage in Derby Street was also entered overnight Saturday and a gazebo removed before being dumped at the front of the property.
"The residents went to bed about 11pm and soon after heard a car door noise but thought nothing of it," he said.
"The next morning at 7.50am a resident discovered the roller door two-thirds open. A gazebo had been wheeled out and then dumped at the front of the address."
The detective requested that other residents in the area check their garages and cars for signs of entry and if anything was missing.
"I would expect that other garages and vehicles in that area may have been entered on Saturday night and items stolen," he said.
Anyone with information or who has had anything stolen is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
