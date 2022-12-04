The Standard
Three men will appear in the Warrnambool court on Monday for bail/remand hearings

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:56am
Homeless man caught with handgun in random police intercept

A 29-year-old homeless man with a significant criminal history has been caught with a handgun during a random police intercept in Warrnambool on Monday morning.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

