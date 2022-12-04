Homeless man caught with handgun in random police intercept

A 29-year-old homeless man with a significant criminal history has been caught with a handgun during a random police intercept in Warrnambool on Monday morning.
Warrnambool uniform police officers intercepted a vehicle in east Warrnambool's Wanstead Street about 1.30am Monday and conducted a search.
They found the handgun, ammunition, small amounts of methamphetamine and cannabis, an extendable baton, knuckle dusters and other weapons.
The man was arrested, interviewed and charged with 13 offences before being remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
All the illegal items were found in the vehicle.
A St Albans Park 23-year-old man will also appear in Warrnambool court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
He's also been charged with 13 offences, headlined by a burglary at a Port Fairy home on Friday.
Other charges include damaging property and resisting police officers when he was being arrested.
A third man is also in the Warrnambool police station cells charged with family violence related offending, involving breaching his intervention order and bail conditions.
