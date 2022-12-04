Koroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a green Toyota sedan driven erratically on Friday afternoon near Kirkstall.
"We had reports of a green sedan travelling at high speed and overtaking dangerously between Hawkesdale and Kirkstall on the Penshurst-Warrnambool road on Friday afternoon," Koroit police Sergeant Patrick Day said.
"We checked the vehicle's speed at 137kmh going past the Kirkstall Hotel heading towards Koroit. The driver failed to pull over and was last seen again overtaking dangerously.
"We later had reports of the vehicle on Sheehans road in Crossley heading towards the back of Tower Hill."
Sergeant Day said the vehicle was distinctive and someone would know who owned it, previously owned it and where it was now.
"The vehicle police are looking for is an early 2000s Toyota Avalon sedan in two tone light green," he said.
"It's the Grande model fitted with a sunroof, leather seats and is missing its front grille.
"There's not many of these getting about anymore in that top of the range model and not in that colour - someone will know the history of this car."
Sergeant Day requested that anyone with dash cam footage who saw the vehicle, or anyone with information, call the Koroit police on 5565 8202 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
