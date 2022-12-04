Portland police want to identify offenders who tipped over rubbish and recycle bins in the south of the city overnight Sunday.
A spokeswoman said officers were seeking any witnesses and/or security camera footage after a large number of roadside rubbish and recycle bins were tipped over in several streets, including Wellington Road, Cape Nelson Road and Edgar Street.
"The offending occurred between about 11pm on Sunday and 2.30am Monday," she said.
"While this is not the crime of the century, the behaviour shows no respect for our community, with a large number of Portland south residents being impacted by the senseless behaviour and a disgusting amount of rubbish being spilled into our streets and the environment.
"The offending is deemed dangerous littering as it involves glass from recycle bins.
"Please take care when picking your bins up, if out with children or dogs, or driving in affected areas as there may be broken glass on the ground.
"If you saw the offender or offenders involved or have CCTV footage of street fronts in these areas, please contact Portland police station on 5522 1500 or submit an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," she said.
