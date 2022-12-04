Police are requesting information from the public after a man groped a woman on a Warrnambool V/Line bus.
Despite an exhaustive search and an excellent photofit image, police have been unable to identify the man after the ihe incident in Warrnambool on the evening of May 12.
"A woman boarded the bus with friends at 5:50pm and noticed the man sitting four rows from the back of the bus," a spokesman said.
"The man moved to sit behind the women and started banging his head on the seat in front of him, causing the women to turn around and look.
"A few minutes later, the victim felt a man's hand groping her right breast.
"When she realised, she flung his hand away and stood up.
"During this time, one of her friends was hit in the head by the man."
Thespokesaman said the women reported the attack to the bus driver and moved away from the man.
He said the man left the bus at Terang station.
"He's described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 40-50 years old with shoulder-long grey hair and was unshaven.
"He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, jeans and DC shoes.
"If you recognise this man or know of his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report www.crimestoppersvic.com.au"
