The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man alleged to have groped woman on V/Line bus

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:58am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This is a photofit image of the man police want assistance to identify.

Police are requesting information from the public after a man groped a woman on a Warrnambool V/Line bus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.