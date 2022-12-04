Sydney-sider Michael Hanna broke through on the second day of a double-header to take out the Terang Gift men's final.
Hanna came from the back-marker to beat out South Australian Corey Baker with a time of 12.56 seconds, with Saturday's Warrnambool Gift runner-up Jackson Bennett in third.
Hanna, who also reached the final of Saturday's Warrnambool Gift, said he tried to nail his start and "let the rest do the work".
"I've done a few of these now, and the more and more I do, it's not easier but I feel better and better when I get to a final," he said.
Hanna, 22, contested nine races across the weekend and admits he felt the soreness kick in ahead of Sunday's Terang Gift.
"I just tried to have a really good warm up and see how I felt in the heat," he said. "Then when we went quicker in the semi final I felt really good and then the final I just tried to go one better.
"Even racing the guys I did (on Saturday) was really cool. It was a really red-hot final and I'm just happy I got the win."
Hanna, who is coached by his father Robert, said his back-marker handicap was "getting harder and harder" as he gets faster but enjoys the challenge it presents.
"Going back, it doesn't faze me as much as it used to," he said. "I think I'm getting used to it and I actually start to enjoy being behind everyone and seeing where I am and trying to run everyone down as best I can."
It was Hanna's first trip to Warrnambool and Terang, with the double-header providing a great opportunity to compete in two meets over the weekend.
"I haven't done many double weekends but as soon as this one was here it was perfect timing," he said.
Among other results, Anna Kasapis won the 800-metre open final, Dominic Bruno, whose grandfather Con O'Sullivan lives in Terang, made it a double-win by taking out back-to-back 1600-metre open final wins at Warrnambool and Terang while Warrnambool's Richard Wade finished third in that same final.
