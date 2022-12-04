Some perfect summer weather, a new stage and lots of Christmas spirit came together to produce a day to remember for the Koroit community on Sunday.
The occasion was the Koroit Carols At The Stage, an annual event that had something different this year with a change of venue.
Usually held at the railway station, the carols were held on the Village Green this year with performers strutting their stuff on a new community stage.
The stage had been built through a partnership between the Koroit Irish Festival, Bega Cheese, Moyne Shire Council and the state government.
The Koroit Lions Club joined with the festival to stage the carols.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.