Hoppers Crossing teenager Endale Mekonnen wins Warrnambool Gift men's final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 3 2022 - 6:36pm, first published 6:00pm
Endale Mekonnen crosses the line first in the Warrnambool Gift men's final. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Stawell Gift is now on the mind of Warrnambool Gift winner Endale Mekonnen.

