The Stawell Gift is now on the mind of Warrnambool Gift winner Endale Mekonnen.
Mekonnen, 19, won his maiden open final on Saturday at Warrnambool, beating Port Melbourne's Jackson Bennett and South Australian Jesse Cordoma with a winning time of 12.34 in a -2.3 head wind.
Competing at Warrnambool since 2019, the Hoppers Crossing runner, who ran off 7.5, said it "felt amazing" to secure the sash and praised the surface of the Gift's new location, Reid Oval.
"I'm just happy to get a win here," he said. "Always made semi finals, finals but I've just got a good team "
He credited his coach John Hilditch and FAST squad-mates, along with family, for helping to "get my head in the game".
"I wouldn't be here without them," he said.
Earning a three-quarter bonus for Stawell Gift, Mekonnen is looking to go one better and make the final of the prestigious gift after reaching the semi-finals this past season.
"Stawell is now in my mind, try and chase some Easter bunnies, you know," he said. "Just get some wins this season, have fun, enjoy my running.
"This win really just helped me clear my mind, know I'm competitive and just makes me proud of myself for putting this work in."
Mekonnen will switch his focus to an 400m event at Terang Gift on Sunday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.