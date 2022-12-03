A SOLAR panel at a rural property in Orford has caught on fire on Saturday afternoon.
A CFA spokesman said the call came in for a small fire on the roof of a dairy on Mcgraths Road at 1.50pm.
"CFA crews from Orford arrived on the scene, quickly extinguishing the fire," she said.
"The cause seems to be electrical."
The CFA had the incident under control within half an hour.
It was marked safe a bit before 2.40pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.