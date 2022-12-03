Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has taken a wait and see policy for future runs with Kissinger following his impressive victory in Saturday's $300,000 Pakenham Cup.
Kissinger, with champion jockey Damien Oliver aboard, defeated Nobel Heights by two lengths to take out the 2500-metre contest.
Oliver has won three of his four rides on the seven-year-old. Smith is contemplating running Kissinger in the $150,000 Bagot Handicap at Flemington on December 31.
"I'm thinking about going to the Bagot with Kissinger but I'm mindful he's been in work for a fair while," Smith told The Standard. "I'll just keep a close eye on Kissinger over the next few days to see everything is all-right before deciding if we go to the Bagot or not.
"He's a tough horse who thrives on racing."
Smith and Oliver have been friends for years, both spending time learning their trade in Perth.
"I was great mates with Ollie's late brother Jason," Smith said. "We all used to knock around together in Perth. It's wonderful to have moved to Warrnambool. It's allowed me to renew my friendship with Ollie and give him rides on some of the horses.
"He's a champion jockey. There's no need for me to give Ollie instructions on riding Kissinger.
"He's got a great association with Kissinger winning three of his four rides on the horse and the time he did run second he was a shade unlucky. I thought Ollie's ride in the Pakenham Cup was near perfect."
The win gave Oliver his fourth Pakenham Cup victory. His previous winners were Seductive Belle (1996), Ultra Smug (2000) and Our Voodoo Prince (2015).
Saturday's victory saw Kissinger take his stake earnings to over $445,000 from his 25 starts.
Corner Pocket and Just Johnno ran placings for Smith at Pakenham while stablemate Aeecee Dolce was unplaced in a restricted race.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.