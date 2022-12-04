Brent O'Rourke says City Memorial Gold will look to consolidate its spot in the top four before Christmas break in a bid to reach weekend pennant finals this season.
O'Rourke hit the greens for the first time for Gold this season after the the Warrnambool Racing Club track manager's work commitments in the lead-up to the Jericho Cup kept him busy in November.
"The day itself turned out really good," O'Rourke said of the iconic race meeting. "It's building a good name for itself in its own right."
The division one bowler, who starting playing the sport at 17, said it was "good to get back into it" after keeping his touch through mid-week practice.
"Now the Jericho Cup is out of the way I should be able to play a bit more often," he said. "You get a bit of practice in and you keep your hand with it."
The goal is to make the four and challenge again.- Brent O'Rourke
Warrnambool Gold celebrated its fourth win of the season with a 74-39 win against Terang Blue to move from fifth to third on the ladder.
Playing as a third to skip Garry Davey, O'Rourke and his rink breezed to considerable 19-shot win.
"I've played with the rink I played with today before," O'Rourke said. "I think we played together four years ago so it was just slipping back into the old routine."
O'Rourke, a past premiership player, said finals was the goal for both City Gold and Red, with the latter also celebrating a seven-shot win on Saturday against Dennington Jets to remain undefeated.
"The goal is to make the four and challenge again," he said. "Normally (Gold) just sneak in or are there abouts. We'll make a finals tilt after Christmas."
In other division one results both Warrnambool Blue and Gold celebrates win against Timboon Gold (70-50) and Dunkled Blue (64-50) respectively while Koroit Blue defeated Mortlake Blue 70-47. In the biggest win of the round, Port Fairy Red defeated Lawn Tennis Red 102-37.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
