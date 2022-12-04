Pomborneit's David Murphy heaped praise on his opening batting partner, along with a teenage debutant, in the Bulls' South West Cricket division one win against Camperdown on Saturday.
In the 191-run victory, Murphy and Tom Place combined for a dominant 165-run partnership to open the batting at Camperdown Lakes Recreation Reserve, with the latter going on to make a resounding 109 as the Bulls finished on 9-328.
Murphy, who was dismissed on 82 (off 83 deliveries), said it was "always enjoyable" to open the batting with Place.
"He's very aggressive when he opens the batting," Murphy said of Place. "Had to work through the first 10 overs and sort of took our time to settle things down."
The triple-digit innings was Place's second in division one after breaking through for his maiden century last season.
"He's worked out his game and knows his strengths and capitalises on those and is confident in his own abilities," Murphy said. "The last couple of years, he's come along in leaps and bounds with the bat and hits the ball so clean and hard."
Murphy said the hotter conditions on Saturday were a "little trying" as the wicket-keeper carried on his own form with the bat to add to a half century last round.
Finn Tolland, 15, made his division one debut, opening the bowling for the Bulls alongside Hunter Reynolds as the away side dismissed Camperdown for 137 with five overs to spare.
"He did a really good job in his first game of division one with the new ball," Murphy said of Tolland. "It's always pleasing when one of the kids steps up and has a go."
The competition will now shift to a Twenty-20 knock-out competition this weekend, after its regular format was scrapped due to the recent wet weather.
"It's three games if you go right through the whole day," Murphy said.
In other results, Heytesbury Rebels remain at the top of the ladder with a 10-wicket win over Bookaar, Cobden defeated Terang by 61 runs, while Woorndoo celebrated its first win of the season with a six-wicket victory over Noorat.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
