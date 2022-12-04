The Standard

Pomborneit's Tom Place scores century, teenager Finn Tolland debuts in Bulls win

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 4 2022 - 8:21pm, first published 7:00pm
Pomborneit's Tom Place (left) after his century; David Murphy with division one debutant Finn Tolland (right). Pictures supplied

Pomborneit's David Murphy heaped praise on his opening batting partner, along with a teenage debutant, in the Bulls' South West Cricket division one win against Camperdown on Saturday.

