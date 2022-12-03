THOUSANDS of people flocked to the showgrounds on Saturday for the Warrnambool Rodeo.
A memorial open bull ride was held in honour of Cobden rider and cowboy Sam Daly, who died in 2020 with the winner awarded a buckle.
Events included junior and senior sections, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback and barrel races.
The junior best little cowgirl and cowboy for children under eight was also crowned.
There was plenty of food and wares on offer at the trade stalls while the sun shined down on spectators, plus a range of family-friendly activities.
Live entertainment included Jesse Rudman and the Warrnambool City Band.
2022-12-03
